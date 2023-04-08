The strong storms on successive Saturdays of March 25 and April 1 highlighted the work of 911 telecommunications professionals in Crawford County, according to Greg Beveridge, director of the Crawford County Department of Public Safety.
The Crawford County Department of Public Safety is joining in the upcoming observance of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, which begins Sunday.
The hundreds of storm damage and related calls in a short span of time added to an already busy county 911 center where more than 50,000 incidents are processed annually, Beveridge said.
“The first storm event (March 25) the 911 operators in Crawford County had 950 calls within the first two hours,” Beveridge said. “That’s a number of calls that we normally have over a three-day period.”
“It really was an overwhelming event as that storm was sustained and we had multiple power outages,” he said. “Normally, the storms hit and move on rather quickly.”
“The second storm (April 1) had more significant wind and rain in the area with a loss of a life (due to the storm),” he said. “It was knocking down trees and wires blocking a lot roads making it hard for some of our volunteer first-responders (who were dispatched) to even get to their stations first.”
However, the Crawford County 911 system didn’t drop emergency calls or produce busy signals to callers dialing in for aid as the system employs next generation 911, Beveridge said.
Crawford County and other 911 systems across Pennsylvania’s northern tier as well as others in western Pennsylvania use computer aided dispatch (CAD) technology. The technology allows calls to roll over between 911 centers.
The 911 dispatchers question callers on their location, if a location is unfamiliar they ask what county the caller is in and then relay the information to the appropriate county via the (CAD) system.
“It’s so nothing gets missed,” Beveridge said. “A dispatcher will question a caller on location, typing info in as they talk and it gets rolled over on the CAD system.”
National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is sponsored by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International. The week honors the thousands of men and women who respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment, and render life-saving assistance to the public.
