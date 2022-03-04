The Crawford County Democratic Committee holds several sessions for registered county Democratic voters to sign the petitions for various candidates, including governor, lieutenant governor, legislative and local candidates for the May primary.
The sessions are Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday, 4:30 to 6 p.m; and Wednesday, 4:30 to 6 p.m., at committee headquarters, 926 Diamond Park, Meadville.
In addition, there will be volunteers on hand to assist voters with their registration needs, absentee or mail-in ballot applications, as well as to answer election-related questions.
• More information: Visit crawfordcountydemocrats.com or email info@crawfordcountydemocrats.com.