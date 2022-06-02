The Crawford County Democratic Committee will not hold its monthly meeting today, but will hold its reorganizational meeting next week.
The reorganizational meeting — to elect and appoint officers for four-year terms — is Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Crawford County Democratic Committee headquarters, 926 Diamond Park, Meadville. Due to the purpose of the meeting, there will be no online Zoom meeting option.
Valerie Kean Staab, current CCDC chair, is retiring from politics after more than 40 years of active Democratic Party involvement not only on the local level, but also on the state and national levels.
Newly elected Crawford County Democratic Committee men and women are required to attend in person to cast their votes, or must designate a proxy to attend on their behalf. The meeting is open to all interested Democratic voters.
Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, the committee recommends attendees wear masks. Masks will be available at the meeting.
