WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — More than $600,000 was generated by the Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau’s annual public auction of property with unpaid real estate taxes from three years ago or longer.
Of the 93 properties on this year’s tax upset sale list, 44 were sold by the bureau for a total of $608,843.25, according to Christine Krzysiak, the bureau’s director.
The event was held Friday in Home Show Building 1 at the Crawford County Fairgrounds in West Mead Township.
This year’s sale amount is $241,617.56 more, or almost 66 percent higher, than the 2021 sale when 37 out of 82 parcels sold for a total of $367,225.69.
The bureau sells each property individually with the minimum bid the tax amount owed on the parcel.
All buyers purchase a property “as is,” assuming any mortgages and other financial encumbrances on the property.
Money from each property sale is applied toward overdue county, municipal and school district real estate taxes on the particular property, Krzysiak said.
If a property’s sale is more than what is owed in back taxes, the excess amount is applied toward current taxes on the property and then toward municipal liens.
If any dollar amount remains after satisfaction of all property taxes and liens, the money then goes to the property’s listed owner at the time of the tax upset sale.
The Tax Claim Bureau now must send letters to all the delinquent property owners whose properties were listed for sale Friday, according to Krzysiak.
In mid-October, the bureau will petition Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to finalize this year’s sales.
However, the owners whose properties sold do have 30 days to file an exception with county court.
If no exception is filed on a property, a property deed will be sent to the new owner in early December.
All unsold properties from Friday’s sale now become county held and are the fiduciary responsibility of the bureau, Krzysiak said.
Once this year’s sale is considered final, typically in mid-December, the bureau then is free to negotiate with individuals for a private sale of the unsold properties on the bureau’s list.
The bureau also may petition county court for a judicial sale of the properties that didn’t sell.
In a judicial sale, all encumbrances, including liens and mortgages, except federal liens, are removed via approval of county court. The property then is sold free and clear to the highest bidder on an “as is” basis.
