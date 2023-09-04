With the eventual need to replace the fabric roof of the dairy barn complex at the Crawford County Fairgrounds, three groups planning to work together.
Crawford County Board of Commissioners has approved a memorandum of understand with the Crawford County Fairgrounds Building Association II and the Crawford County Dairy Committee.
Commissioners gave their unanimous approval at their meeting Wednesday, calling it a good, cooperative agreement.
Under the memorandum, each group is to set aside funds under their own separate account and control toward the roof’s eventual replacement.
The dairy barn’s fabric roof cover was installed in the summer of 2011 when the current 120-by-320-foot open dairy barn went into service.
Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn Jr. told The Meadville Tribune that the estimated life of the fabric roof is about 20 to 25 years — depending on its condition. It puts replacement of the current roof sometime after 2031.
If a totally new fabric roof had to be installed currently, the preliminary cost estimate is in excess of $100,000, Weiderspahn said.
