With roughly $16.4 million set to come in from the American Rescue Plan Act, Crawford County commissioners have established a new position in order to manage that sum of money.
The commissioners unanimously approved the creation of an American Rescue Plan Act project manager job at their meeting Wednesday. The manager will be part of the Crawford County Planning Office and is intended to be a temporary position, serving until the money is spent.
Crawford County Planning Office Director Zachary Norwood said that as the county took stock of the large sum of money coming in from the stimulus bill, it realized it would need a person solely dedicated to administering those funds. Norwood said the interview process for the position is currently underway, and it is anticipated that hiring will take place sometime next month.
While a salary or pay rate has not yet been set for the role, Norwood said that money will be entirely covered by American Rescue Plan Act funds.
In addition to administering and overseeing the county's own share of the money, the manager will also be available to assist other Crawford County municipalities in spending their own share of the funds. Norwood said other municipalities have received around $8 million, for a total impact of more than $20 million across the county.
Funds doled out by the act are set to come in two waves, one this summer and one next summer. Norwood said the county has already received the first half of its total share, which comes out to around $8.2 million.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.