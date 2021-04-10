Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Matthew Simon Emano, 46, of 317 Randolph St., Meadville, had one charge against him bound over to court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Thursday. Emano is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of retail theft for a March 22 incident in Meadville in which he allegedly took an energy drink from the Kwik Fill located on North Street without paying for it. Charges against Emano were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is free on unsecured bail of $2,000.