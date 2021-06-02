Titusville Area
Magisterial District Court
• John Lucas Haun, 32, of Centerville, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Tuesday. Haun is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of retail theft for an April 1 incident in Oil Creek Township. Charges against Haun were filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Corry. He is free, having been released on recognizance.
• Todd Allen Phillips, 53, of Centerville, had all charges against him held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Tuesday. Phillips is facing a third-degree misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended license and two summary offense charges for operating a vehicle without a valid inspection and operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility for an April 19 incident in Hydetown Borough. Charges agains Phillips were filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Corry. He is currently free, having been released on recognizance.
Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Jessica M. Langham, 38, of 577 1/2 Green St., Meadville, waived her preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday. Langham is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of false reports to law enforcement authorities and a third-degree misdemeanor charge of unsworn falsification to authorities for an April 18 incident in which she allegedly gave false information to police in order to implicate a man in a robbery. Charges against Langham were filed by Meadville Police Department. She is free, having been released on recognizance.