Titusville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Erin Nicole Dahle, 33, of Titusville, had five charges against her held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Nov. 4. Dahle is facing two third-degree felony charges for retail theft, two misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and one ungraded charge of driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked for a Sept. 21 incident in Oil Creek Township. Charges against Dahle were filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Corry. She is free on unsecured bail of $5,000.
• Sashia Lynette Brumagin, 30, of Spartansburg, had three charges against her held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Nov. 4. Brumagin is facing two misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence: general impairment and driving under the influence: highest rate of alcohol, and a summary offense for disregarding traffic lane for a June 30 incident in Bloomfield Township. Charges against Brumagin were filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Corry. She was released on her recognizance.
• Lee Anthony Knouff Jr., 26, of Titusville, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Nov. 4. Knouff is facing two misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and one summary offense charge for driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked for a May 5 incident in Titusville. Charges against Knouff were filed by Titusville Police Department. He was released on his recognizance.