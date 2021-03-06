Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Ashley Marie Broaddus, 32, of 851 Water St., Meadville, had three charges against her bound over to court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on March 4. Broaddus is facing two first-degree felony charges of conspiracy to commit burglary and a second-degree misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to interfere with the custody of children for a Dec. 11, 2020, incident in which she allegedly broke into an apartment in Meadville and took a 5-month-old baby. Charges against Broaddus were filed by Meadville Police Department. She is free, having posted bail of $5,000 through a professional bondsman.
• Crystal Ann Anthony, 33, of 20626 Barton Road, West Mead Township, had three charges against her held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on March 2. Anthony is facing a third-degree felony charge of criminal trespass, a third-degree misdemeanor charge of loitering and prowling at night time, and a summary offense charge of harassment for a Jan. 5 incident in which she allegedly stayed on the back porch of a residence on the 700 block of Park Avenue when she wasn't allowed to be there. Charges against Anthony were filed by Meadville Police Department. She is free on unsecured bail of $10,000.