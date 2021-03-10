Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Kieran N. Firkaly, 20, of 299 Poplar St., Meadville, was arraigned March 9 before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on two first-degree felony charges of aggravated assault, two second-degree misdemeanor charges of simple assault, and three summary offense charges consisting of two counts of harassment and one count of disorderly conduct for a March 9 incident in which he allegedly attacking two Meadville Medical Center nurses by punching one in the face and wrapping his arms around the person's neck, while pushing the other into a wall. Charges against Firkaly were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.