Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Sarah Beth Yount, 36, of 665 Baldwin St., Meadville, had two charges against her held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Monday. Yount is facing a first-degree misdemeanor charge of corruption of minors and a second-degree misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit simple assault for a June 21 incident in Meadville in which Yount allegedly had a 14-year-old girl assault two juvenile victims. Charges against Yount were filed by Meadville Police Department. She is free on nonmonetary bail.