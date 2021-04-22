Vernon Township Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Franklin Granger Lowerre IV, 50, of 2098 Crom Road, Linesville, was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, acting for Judge Lincoln Zilhaver. Lowerre is facing a first-degree misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats for an April 19 incident in which he allegedly threatened to beat up and kill a woman while at Walmart in Vernon Township. Charges against Lowerre were filed by Vernon Township Police Department. He is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $60,000 bail.