Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Whitney Elizabeth Strange, 27, of 11223 State Highway 285, Sadsbury Township, had one charge against her bound over to court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on March 2. Strange is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of retail theft for a Jan. 14 incident in which she allegedly concealed merchandise, worth $19.99 and sold at City Limits in the Downtown Mall, inside a child's car seat. Charges against Strange were filed by Meadville Police Department. She is free on nonmonetary bail.
Titusville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Jacob Daniel Free, 27, address not listed, had two charges against him bound over to court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on March 3. Free is facing two third-degree felony counts of retail theft for a Dec. 22, 2020, incident in Oil Creek Township. Charges against Free were filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Corry. He is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of bail of $10,000.