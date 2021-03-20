Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Robert Raymond Jones, 34, of 577 Randolph St., Meadville, was arraigned March 17 before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Jones is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, a third-degree misdemeanor charge of accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, and four summary offense charges for reckless driving, careless driving, duties at stop signs and driving while operating privileges are revoked or suspended for a Jan. 31 incident in Meadville in which he allegedly ran from police while being arrested and allegedly fled the scene of a vehicle crash without providing information to the other driver. Charges against Jones were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is being held in Crawford County jail without bail. A preliminary hearing before Judge Pendolino is scheduled for March 31.
• Brian Keith Harman, 48, of 726 Hickory St., Meadville, was arraigned March 18 before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Harman is facing two first-degree misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property for a Jan. 28 incident in which he allegedly took a Rad Power Bike and sold it for $300. Charges against Harman were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is being held in the Crawford County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bail. A preliminary hearing before Judge Pendolino is scheduled for March 31.