Titusville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Mathew Decker, 48, of 203 First St., Titusville, was arraigned Friday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, acting for Judge Amy Nicols. Decker is facing a second-degree felony charge for strangulation and a summary offense charge for harassment for a Sept. 10 incident in which he allegedly choked and slapped a woman in a domestic incident in the 100 block of North Washington Street in Titusville. Charges against Decker were filed by Titusville Police Department. He is being held at the Crawford County jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.