Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Richard K. Dust, 27, of 499 1/2 Walnut St., Meadville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino and was bound over to the next term of court on charges of simple assault and harassment. Meadville Police Department filed the charges for an incident Aug. 29. Dust was released on $5,000 unsecured bond.
Linesville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Jennifer M. Hoover, 37, of 10722 Dicksonburg Road, Conneautville, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood and was bound over to the next term of court on multiple drug charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police. Police filed charges of operating a methamphetamine lab, possession of precursor substances, disposal of chemical waste, manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of ephedrine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia for an incident May 15 in Summerhill Township. Hoover remains in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.
• Tristan K. Bradley, 24, of 7421 Main St., Conneaut Lake, was bound over to the next term of court following a preliminary hearing Sept. 3 on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, driving under the influence, criminal mischief, two counts of resisting arrest and two summary counts. State police filed the charges for an incident July 15 in Greenwood Township. Charges of strangulation and a count of aggravated assault were dismissed by Marwood at the hearing. Bradley remains held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $15,000 bond.