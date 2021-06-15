Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Forrest Allen Beleal, 26, of 1094 1/2 Liberty St., Meadville, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Tuesday. Beleal is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, a misdemeanor charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and three summary offense charges of disorderly conduct, turning movements and required signals and driving with a suspended or revoked license for a Jan. 13 incident in Meadville in which he allegedly tried to flee from police after a traffic stop and was found with a hypodermic needle and two silver spoons for ingesting drugs. Charges against Beleal were filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville. He was released on recognizance.