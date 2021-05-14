Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Jessica Lynn Parker, 20, of 22052 U.S. Highway 322, East Fairfield Township, was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. She is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of retail theft for a Feb. 18 incident in which she allegedly took at jacket valued at $26 from a store in the Downtown Mall in Meadville. Charges against Parker were filed by Meadville Police Department. She is free on unsecured bail of $1,000.
• Samuel R. Nobles, 41, of 309 Randolph St., Meadville, was bound over to the next term of court following a preliminary hearing Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on a charge of hindering apprehension. Meadville Police Department filed the charge for an incident April 17. Nobles was released on $10,000 unsecured bond.