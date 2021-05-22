Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Brittani Elizabeth Zirkle, 33, of 218 Lyons St., Meadville, had all charges against her bound over to court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Tuesday. Zirkle is facing a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault; two second-degree misdemeanor charges for simple assault and resisting arrest; and two summary offense charges for harassment and resisting or obstructing a city officer for an April 28 incident in Meadville in which Zirkle allegedly kicked a Meadville Police Department officer in the leg three times and kicked the back door of a police cruiser into an officer. Charges against Zirkle were filed by the department. She is free after posting bail of $10,000 through a professional bondsman.
Titusville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Joshua Shane Bowser, 35, of North Diamond St., Mercer, was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols. Bowser is facing a third-degree felony charge of firearms not to be carried without a license after police reportedly found a fully-loaded Ruger LCP handgun in his car in an incident in Titusville on Sept. 1, 2020. Subsequent investigating revealed Bowser had a revoked concealed carry permit. Charges against Bowser were filed by Titusville Police Department. He is free on unsecured bail of $10,000.