Titusville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Lucas James Smith, 28, of Townville, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Wednesday. Smith is facing three misdemeanor charges consisting of one count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance — schedule 2 or 3, one count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance — metabolite and one count of possession of a controlled substance, and two summary offense charges for careless driving and disregarding traffic lane for a July 21 incident in Richmond Township. Charges against Smith were filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville. He was released on his recognizance.