Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Dennis Wade Dean, 34, of 506 Thomas St., Conneautville, was arraigned March 23 before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, acting for Judge Rita Marwood. Dean is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault and two summary offense charges for harassment and criminal mischief for a March 22 incident in Spring Township. Charges against Dean were filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville. He is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
• Melisa Theresa Arango, 47, of 751 Stewart St., Meadville, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on March 23. Arango is facing a first-degree misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance; two misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance; and two summary offense charges for having no rear lights and general lighting requirements for a Nov. 22, 2020, incident in Meadville in which she was allegedly pulled over by police after driving while under the influence of alcohol and was allegedly found in possession of 55.1 grams of marijuana. A felony charge of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and two ungraded charges for possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia were withdrawn. Charges against Arango were filed by Meadville Police Department. She is free on unsecured bail of $5,000.
Titusville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Angela Carr, 25, of Titusville, waived her preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on March 23. Carr is facing a first-degree felony charge of burglary, a third-degree felony charge of criminal trespass and two third-degree misdemeanor charges for theft by unlawful taking and loitering and prowling at night time for an Aug. 9, 2020, incident in Titusville. Charges against Carr were filed by Titusville Police Department. She is free, having been released on her own recognizance.