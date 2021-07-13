Vernon Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Danny D. Blakley, 52, of 23716 State Highway 285, Cochranton, was arraigned Saturday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, acting for Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver, on two counts of operating a methamphetamine lab, and single counts of manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of precursor substances, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and a summary count. Pennsylvania State Police filed the charges for an incident May 26 in Vernon Township. Blakley was placed in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $25,000 bond. He faces a preliminary hearing July 22 before Zilhaver.
• John M. Potter, 26, of 10646 Perry Highway, Meadville, was arraigned Monday before Pendolino, acting for Zilhaver, on one count of flight to avoid apprehension. State police filed the charge for an incident Friday in Woodcock Township. Potter was placed in the county jail in lieu of $25,000 bond. He faces a preliminary hearing on the charge July 26 before Zilhaver.