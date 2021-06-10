Titusville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Erin Elizabeth Lavery, 41, of Titusville, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Monday. Lavery is facing a first-degree misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence: highest rate of alcohol and a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence: general impairment/incapable of driving safely for an April 6 incident in Titusville. Charges against Lavery were filed by Titusville Police Department. She was released on recognizance.
• Lorie Whitney, 45, of Titusville, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Monday. Whitney is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of retail theft for a Jan. 31 incident in Oil Creek Township. Charges against Whitney were filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Corry. She was released on recognizance.
• Gerald N. Meredith, 27, of Erie, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Monday. Meredith is facing a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence: highest rate of alcohol and a summary offense charge of exceeding the speed limit by 27 miles per hour for an April 4 incident in Oil Creek Township. Charges against Meredith were filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Corry. She was released on recognizance.