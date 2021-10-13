Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Brandon Christopher White, 21, of 12701 Reed Ave., Conneaut Lake, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Monday. White is facing a felony charge for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; a second-degree felony charge for possession of firearm prohibited; a third-degree felony charge for firearms not to be carried without a license; four misdemeanor charges consisting of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of a small amount of marijuana and one charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia; and a summary offense charge for public drunkenness and similar misconduct for a Sept. 20 incident in Meadville in which White allegedly was found in possession of methamphetamine, alprazolam and marijuana, and a .22 caliber revolver after previously having been convicted of a violent crime and without a license. Charges against White were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.