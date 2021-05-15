Titusville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Cody Mitchell May, 22, of Bear Lake, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Thursday. May is facing two misdemeanor charges for possession of a small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and two summary offense charges for exceeding maximum speed limit by 10 miles per hour and no headlights for a March 19 incident in Oil Creek Township. Charges against May were filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Corry. He was released on his recognizance.