Titusville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Sean Michael Hewitt, 50, of Erie, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Thursday. Hewitt is facing two misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence: general impairment and driving under the influence: high rate of alcohol, and two summary offense charges for turning movements and required signals and no rear lights for a May 16 incident in Titusville. Charges against Hewitt were filed by Titusville Police Department. He was released on his recognizance.