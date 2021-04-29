Titusville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• James Raymond Reed, 40, of Wadsworth, Ohio, had all charges against him bound over to court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Tuesday. Reed is facing a felony charge of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia for a June 24, 2020, incident in Titusville. Charges against Reed were filed by Titusville Police Department. He is free after posting bail of $35,000 through a professional bondsman.