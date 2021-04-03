Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Eric Lamont Streater, 26, of Meadville waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Monday. Streater faces a misdemeanor charge of theft by unlawful taking for allegedly taking $117 from Quick Stop, 324 Pine St., while working as a cashier between Jan. 11 and 13. Meadville Police Department filed the charge. Streater was released on his own recognizance.
• David L. Hamilton, 52, of Meadville waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday. Hamilton faces a misdemeanor retail theft charge for allegedly taking a beef strip steak valued at $8.09 from Tops Market, 144 Center St. Meadville Police Department charged Hamilton after an incident at approximately 8 a.m. March 14. Hamilton remains free on $1,000 unsecured bond.