Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Scott Eugene Brown, 44, had all charges against him held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Nov. 24, while having two charges withdrawn and otherwise waiving his preliminary hearing in a separate case on the same day also before Pendolino. Brown is facing a second-degree felony charge of possession of firearm prohibited, a third-degree felony charge of firearms not to be carried without a license, two misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and two summary offense charges for driving without a license and operating a vehicle without valid inspection in the first case for a Sept. 26 incident in Meadville in which Brown was allegedly found in possession of a .22-caliber rifle, methamphetamine and a plastic baggie and a "hot rod" containing residue. In the latter case, Brown is facing a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and three misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia for a July 1 incident in West Mead Township in which Brown was allegedly found in possession of marijuana, a container which held suspected methamphetamine and other controlled substances and a methamphetamine smoking pipe. A second-degree felony charge for possession of firearm prohibited and a third-degree felony charge for firearms not to be carried without a license were withdrawn. Charges against Brown were filed by Meadville Police Department in the first case and West Mead Township Police Department in the second case. He is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail in each case.