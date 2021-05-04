Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Lauren Ahnyi Hildreth, 27, of 19739 Forest Green Drive, Meadville, waived her preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Monday. Hildreth is facing two second-degree misdemeanor counts of hindering apprehension of prosecution for a Feb. 3 incident in which she allegedly harbored a man wanted on a warrant and lied to police about the man's location. Charges against Hildreth were filed by Meadville Police Department. She is free on unsecured bail of $5,000.
• Erica L. Scully, 25, of 309 N. Cottage St., Meadville, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Monday and was bound over to the next term of court on a charge of criminal trespass. Meadville Police Department filed the charge for an incident Jan. 14. A charge of burglary was withdrawn. Scully was released on $10,000 unsecured bond.