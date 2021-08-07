Titusville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Heather Proper, 36, of Edinboro, had all charges against her held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Thursday. Proper is facing two second-degree felony charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, and two first-degree misdemeanor charges for theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property for a Jan. 26, 2019 incident in Athens Township. Charges against Proper were filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Corry. She is free after posting bail of $10,000 through a professional bondsman.
• Norman Wilhelm Peters, 57, of Clarendon, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Wednesday. Peters is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary offense charge of harassment for an April 11 incident in Steuben Township. Charges against Peters were filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Corry. He is free after posting bail of $15,000 through a professional bondsman.