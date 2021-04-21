Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Brian Keith Harman, 48, of Meadville waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday. Harman faces misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Meadville Police Department filed charges following a Jan. 28 incident in which Harman is accused of taking an electric bicycle and attempting to sell it. He remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $2,500 bond.
• Franklin Grange Lowerre, 49, of 2098 Crom Road, Espyville, was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, acting for Judge Rita Marwood. Lowerre is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary offense charge of harassment for an April 18 incident in which he allegedly punched a woman on the left side of her head to the point of causing bruising. Charges against Lowerre were filed by Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department. He is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $6,000 bail.
• Jacob Daniel Free, 27, whose address is listed as the Crawford County jail, was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Free is facing two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a second-degree misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest for a Feb. 1 incident in which he allegedly was found in possession of methamphetamine, Pregabalin and drug paraphernalia, and tried to break free from an officer's grip. Charges against Free were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is being held in jail in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Vernon Township Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Antoinette Renee Zappia, 33, of Hayfield Township was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, acting for Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver, on Monday. Zappia faces misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville filed charges following an incident around 9:40 p.m. July 5, 2020 at Zappia’s apartment in the 17300 block of Route 98. Zappia is accused of threatening to stab another woman who was setting off firecrackers. Zappia remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $7,500 bond. A preliminary hearing was scheduled before Zilhaver on May 3.
Titusville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• John Howard Eason Jr., 48, of Saegertown waived a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Thursday. Eason is charged with three misdemeanor counts of retail theft. Pennsylvania State Police at Corry filed charges following a Jan. 12 incident in Hydetown borough. Eason remains free on $1,000 unsecured bond.
• John Howard Eason Jr., 48, of Saegertown was held for court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Thursday. Eason faces two ungraded charges of possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing the administration of law. Titusville Police Department filed charges for an Oct. 31, 2020 incident in the city. Eason remains free on $30,000 unsecured bond.
• Justin Giordon, 38, of Sugar Grove was held for court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Wednesday. Giordon faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use and possession of drug paraphernalia. Titusville city police filed charges following a Feb. 27 incident in the city. Giordon was released on his own recognizance.