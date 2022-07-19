Replacement of more than 120 nearly 70-year-old windows at the Crawford County Courthouse has begun.
Work on the $559,000 project was started Monday by United Contractors of Brookfield, Ohio. The company was the lowest of four bidders on the project to replace and install 126 windows at the courthouse.
Many of the windows being replaced are single-pane glass dating from the mid-1950s when the courthouse was renovated and expanded. Many have sill or paint issues or they fit poorly, resulting in both heating and cooling loss, according to county commissioners.
The new windows are energy-efficient, double-pane glass.
The county is paying for the project through its federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds. In 2020, the county was awarded a $7.6 million grant from Pennsylvania through the federal act.
The county awarded the contract in September 2021, but there was an estimated six months of lead time needed to construct the windows. It will take 120 days to install them with installation expected to finish by mid-November.
