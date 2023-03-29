Crawford County Court of Common Pleas has approved trimming the number of voting precincts within both Meadville and Titusville, but it won’t happen until after the May 16 primary.
The ruling by Judge Mark Stevens came following a 75-minute court hearing Tuesday.
The Crawford County Board of Elections petitioned county court for the consolidation on Dec. 21, 2022, and no objections were filed with court by Monday’s deadline to do so. Also, no one from the public attended Tuesday’s hearing.
County Commissioner Christopher Soff, who serves as chairman of the elections board, testified the county had been having a difficult time finding enough poll workers each year for both the primary and general elections.
Many of the poll workers had done elections for 30 to 40 years and had decided to retire. Being a poll worker can mean a 13- to 15-hour day, Soff said. He also cited the fact the anger over national politics by some voters has been directed at local poll workers.
“It will not impact the May 16, 2023, primary in any fashion,” he said following the hearing.
County court approval of the plan cuts the total number of Meadville’s voting precincts from nine to six and Titusville’s from seven to three, but it’s only the first step in the change.
The Pennsylvania Department of State, which oversees elections, must approve the plan as well.
“Once we receive approval from the Department of State and once the May primary results are certified and submitted, we will start the process of notifying the affected voters of the precinct consolidation changes,” Soff said.
That would put the Meadville and Titusville precinct changes in effect for the Nov. 7 general election.
Under the consolidation plan, three of Meadville’s nine precincts will be eliminated:
• Meadville’s 5th Ward combines into Meadville’s 1st Ward 1st Precinct. It would vote at Grace United Methodist Church Annex, 828 N. Main St., which is the current 1st Ward 1st Precinct polling site.
• Meadville’s 2nd Ward 2nd Precinct combines into Meadville 3rd Ward 2nd Precinct. It would vote at St. Brigid Church Social Hall, 967 Chancery Lane, which is the current polling location for both of those precincts.
• Meadville’s 4th Ward combines with the 3rd Ward 1st Precinct. It would vote at the Meadville Senior Center at Active Aging, 1034 Park Ave., which is the current polling location for both of those precincts.
Meadville’s 1st Ward 2nd Precinct, 2nd Ward 1st Precinct and 2nd Ward 3rd Precinct are unchanged.
In Titusville, four precincts will be eliminated:
• Titusville’s 1st Ward 2nd Precinct and 4th Ward would combine to form a new 1st Ward.
• Titusville’s 2nd Ward 1st Precinct and 1st Ward 1st Precinct would combine to form a new 2nd Ward.
• Titusville’s 5th Ward, 2nd Ward 2nd Precinct and 3rd Ward would combine to form a new 3rd Ward.
Since 2021, all seven current precincts in Titusville have voted at one location — the Titusville YMCA gymnasium, 505 W. Walnut St., with separate voting areas for each of the precincts.
