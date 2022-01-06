Though nothing is firm, Crawford County commissioners are working to have another round of COVID-19 testing available for the public — possibly as soon as next week.
The county is hoping to offer testing once again at the Crawford County Fairgrounds through the Pennsylvania Department of Health or another provider as a way to ease the current testing burden on local providers.
"We are working on a testing avenue for COVID," Chairman Eric Henry said at Wednesday's commissioner work session. "We know there are a lot of requirements for people to go back to college, for people to go back to work based on CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines."
Free drive-up testing was held at the fairgrounds last January, November and December by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, the department's testing agency.
If the health department is unavailable, the county may seek to contract with a private testing provider on its own, according to Henry.
"We hoping to know more soon," he said.
Commissioners did ask for patience from those seeking coronavirus tests as demand is extremely high.
"We're asking people to be kind to the staff" at testing sites, Commissioner Christopher Soff said. "Testing sites have been inundated."
