The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported the county’s first coronavirus death of 2023 on Tuesday.
The office said a man in his 70s passed away Monday in Woodcock Township.
It is the first coronavirus-related death in the county since Dec. 13, 2022.
There was only one such death in December after four deaths were reported in November.
The latest death raises the total of COVID-related deaths in the county to 320 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
