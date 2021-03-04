Crawford County is looking at renovations to the courthouse to control heating and cooling costs.
County commissioners are expected to ratify the hiring of EADS Architects Inc. at their voting meeting next week. If approved, EADS will provide architectural services for a window replacement project at the building in downtown Meadville.
There are an estimated 123 windows to replace — many of which are single-pane glass that date from the mid-1950s when the courthouse was renovated and expanded.
Many of the windows have sill or paint issues or they fit poorly, resulting in both heating and cooling loss, according to commissioners.
Window replacement would be done in conjunction with updating the building's heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.
"It doesn't make sense to look at an updated HVAC system if we're not going to look at windows that leak the heating and cooling," Commissioner Chris Soff said.
Architectural services are needed to evaluate the proper windows required, Soff said. Also, with the courthouse located within a designated historic district, the windows would need to match style, he added.
The goal is to replace all the windows this year, but it also would depend on price, Soff and Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn Jr. said.
The county could pay for the project through its Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds. In 2020, the county was awarded a $7.6 million grant from Pennsylvania through the federal CARES Act.
Keith Gushard can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.