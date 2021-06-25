The Crawford County Board of Elections is considering the consolidation of voting locations for precincts in Titusville, with the possibility of doing the same in Meadville.
Board Chairman and County Commissioner Christopher Soff discussed the idea at Wednesday's meeting after urging from Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn, who is also a member of the board.
"We are looking at potentially moving a few of the precincts in Titusville to a singular location," Soff said. "We're still in the process of formulating that plan."
Under the measure, the precincts would remain separate entities, just share a voting location. Such a change got something of a trial run last year, when the precincts used Titusville Middle School as a single voting locale.
"A year ago, during the presidential primary election, due to COVID we were allowed to have them all at one location, every precinct," Weiderspahn said, "and pretty much every voter that went there seemed to like the idea of being in one location."
Soff said board members are looking into whether the location they have in mind will be available for the change, and said the board will likely know by mid-to-late-July whether they can move forward with the plan.
Part of the impetus for the plan is the difficulty in finding people to manage each polling location. Titusville has seven precincts, requiring different groups of workers for each.
"It's just the reality that we're facing," Soff said in regard to finding poll workers. "We do not see that getting any better, frankly, in the future, so this is one way that we can overcome that obstacle."
Soff mentioned toward the end of the meeting that there was a possibility the board may do the same for Meadville, but did not discuss the idea in greater detail. Following the meeting, Soff said if Meadville precincts — of which there are nine — had consolidated voting locations, it would likely not be all precincts in a single building, with just a couple being combined.
