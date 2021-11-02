The Crawford County Board of Elections and Crawford County District Attorney's Office have confirmed a complaint about alleged campaign finance violations by a write-in candidate in Meadville's mayor race.
At issue is whether at least $5,000 in campaign donations — a total of $4,800 from 11 businesses and a $200 donation from an anonymous donor — to the Marcy Kantz campaign were improper.
The complaint first was raised with the Board of Elections late Friday afternoon, Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff, chairman of the board, said Monday.
The donations are listed on Kantz's campaign finance report filed Oct. 22 as required by state law with the Crawford County Office of Elections and Voter Services. The report covers the period from July 27 through Oct. 18 of this year. Kantz announced a write-in campaign for mayor on July 28.
However, Pennsylvania's Election Code prohibits corporations or unincorporated associations from making contributions or expenditures to candidates or political action committees.
The Election Code also prohibits anonymous contributions. A candidate or treasurer of a candidate's campaign should give all anonymous contributions to the state treasurer within 20 days of its receipt, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State, which oversees elections in Pennsylvania.
The Meadville Tribune filed a Right-to-Know Request with Crawford County for a copy of the complaint letter, but it was denied by the county. The county said the record is exempt from disclosure under two sections of Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know Law.
The county cited Section 708(b)(16), saying it exempts "a record of an agency relating to or resulting in a criminal investigation, including: (i) Complaints of potential criminal conduct."
The county also cited Section 708(b)(17), saying it exempts "a record of an agency relating to a noncriminal investigation, including: (i) Complaints submitted to an agency."
The Tribune subsequently filed a request for a copy of the complaint under Pennsylvania's Election Code. That request is pending.
Kantz released a statement Monday when contacted by the Tribune.
"We eagerly anticipate the results of a successful campaign on Tuesday and appreciate all the support we have received thus far from the community," Kantz said in a statement emailed to the Tribune. "The integrity of the campaign process is very important to our committee and we will review all donations to ensure compliance with campaign finance guidelines."
The Board of Elections only received a formal complaint about the alleged violations late Friday afternoon, according to Soff.
"Early Friday afternoon some individuals verbally came to file a complaint," Soff said. "However, we told them we needed a written complaint signed with who they are and to determine if they are registered voters (within Meadville). That (letter) was given to us at the close of business at 4:30 p.m. Friday and said it was (carbon copied) to the (Crawford County) district attorney."
Both Soff and Crawford County District Attorney Francis Schultz confirmed to the Tribune that no copy of the complaint was forwarded to the DA's office until Monday. That's when the Board of Elections provided the DA's office a copy.
"The signed letter said it was copied to the DA's office, but it wasn't," Soff said. "We forwarded it to the DA's office Monday. We don't have enforcement powers."
"Commissioner Soff forwarded the complaint to my office Monday regarding the Marcy Kantz for Mayor Committee accepting contributions from businesses and for an anonymous donation," Schultz said.
However, Schultz has turned over any investigation to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.
"The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General has concurrent jurisdiction and the matter has been turned over to the AG's Office for investigation," he said. "My office has made no determination."
Schultz said the investigation has been turned over since he is a candidate in this year's election and because of a possible conflict of interest.
"I'm a candidate for the Court of Common Pleas and on the same (election) ballot," Schultz said. "My office will not be involved in an investigation (of this type) when I'm standing for election.
"There is a possible conflict of interest as I have a friendly relationship with Mrs. Kantz's husband so it's not appropriate for the DA's office to be part of the investigation," he added.
