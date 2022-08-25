A project to improve emergency communications in southeastern Crawford County has been given the go-ahead by county commissioners.
Commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved the hiring of Mobilcom, a telecommunications provider, as manager of the project at a cost of $15,000.
The county’s Department of Public Safety wants to have a new 195-foot-tall emergency radio tower built in the area of Sugar Lake in Wayne Township, east of Cochranton.
The department has requested the county use American Rescue Plan money to pay for the project. The cost is estimated at $350,000, according to Greg Beveridge, the county’s public safety director.
The proposed Sugar Lake-area tower will improve emergency radio reception in that area, he said. It would replace county emergency radio tower space that’s leased on a tower off Fish Road in Venango County.
Negotiations with a Wayne Township property owner for long-term lease of land for the tower site are continuing, Beveridge told the Tribune.
A lease agreement for the Sugar Lake tower site is expected to come before commissioners in September.
The tower project is similar to one in Sadsbury Township in western Crawford County that commissioners approved in 2021, also with Mobilcom as project manager.
A 195-foot-tall tower will be built off Greiser Road on land owned by Sadsbury Township. It will replace a tower currently in use that’s located on Agnew Road near Dicksonburg.
The county is using American Rescue Plan funds to pay for that tower. It’s estimated cost is $350,000 with an expected completion date of spring of 2023, Beveridge said.
