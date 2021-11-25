The Crawford County commissioners voted unanimously to approve the preliminary version of the 2022 budget with no tax increases at their Wednesday voting meeting.
The financial document was unchanged from how it was presented at the work session last week, including its nearly $800,000 deficit. However, Commissioner Christopher Soff said the budget is "still being refined" and will likely change before the final approval is given in late December.
As it stands, the budget projects expenses at $73,261,368 and and revenue at $72,470,101, equating to a deficit of $791,267.
A large part of that deficit, according to Crawford County Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Franz, is due to an increase in health care costs for county employees. Franz told the Tribune last week that the county is expecting a 9.2 percent increase in employee health care costs, which comes out to around $650,000 in increased expenses. The county's health care coverage is self-insured through the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.
While the budgeting process is underway, the commissioners have pledged that there will be no tax increase included for next year's financial plan. Commissioner Chairman Eric Henry praised those involved in the budgeting process in seeking to attain no tax increases.
"I just think it's important everybody realizes the budget process really does happen all year round," he said. "We have to watch what we do all the time, and to absorb a health care increase and not have a tax increase, to me, is a work of all of us included — the department heads, elected officials and our finance office to absorb that kind of a hit we have."
The budget will be open public display at the county's finance office in the courthouse, as well as at Meadville Public Library and Benson Memorial Library in Titusville. A digital copy will also be uploaded to the county website.
The commissioners expect to undertake final adoption of the budget at their Dec. 22 voting meeting.
