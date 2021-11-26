The Crawford County commissioners gave unanimous approval to two appointments to the Crawford County Fair Board at their voting meeting Wednesday, as well as approved a first reading of a change in the fair board's bylaws.
Cheryl Hamilton was approved to fill the remaining time on the seat formerly held by Bill Good, who represented the eastern section of Crawford County. Hamilton, who hails from the Little Cooley area of Athens Township, will hold the seat until December of 2025.
Meanwhile, Adam Raney was reappointed for another five-year term, lasting until December 2026. Raney is a representative for the western part of the county and lives in the Adamsville area.
The bylaw change which was given approval pertains to the make up of the fair board. Currently the board consists of nine members, with three each from the western, central and eastern parts of the county.
The change would drop it down to two members from each of the three regions, and three members "at large," meaning they can come from anywhere in the county. This would still result in a board of nine members.
Wednesday's approval was only a first reading of the proposed bylaw change. It will have to go through a second reading before final approval is given.
The commissioners will next meet next Wednesday for a work session.
