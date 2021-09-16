Crawford County is moving ahead with a major window replacement project at the county courthouse in Meadville.
Commissioners are expected to ratify a $559,000 contract for the project at their voting meeting next week.
United Contractors of Brookfield, Ohio, was the lowest of four bidders on the project to replace and install 126 windows at the courthouse.
Other bidders were Considine Biebel & Co. of Erie at $667,000, TIP Construction of Erie at $735,000, and Perry Construction of Erie at $746,000, Mark Phelan, the county's maintenance director, told the Tribune.
At Wednesday's work session, Phelan asked the commissioners to ratify the contract at their meeting next week so the windows can be ordered.
There is an estimated six months of lead time needed to construct the windows plus another 120 days to install them, according to Phelan.
Many of the windows to be replaced are single-pane glass dating from the mid-1950s when the courthouse was renovated and expanded. Many have sill or paint issues or they fit poorly, resulting in both heating and cooling loss.
The new windows will be energy efficient, double-plane glass, Phelan said.
The county plans to pay for the project through its Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds. In 2020, the county was awarded a $7.6 million grant from Pennsylvania through the federal act.
