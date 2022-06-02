The Crawford County Board of Elections has certified the county’s vote tabulation results from the May 17 primary election.
The board convened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Office at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park.
Members voted 3-0 to certify the election results, but with the possibility the results could be subject to another certification vote.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the counting of some mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, an order that could affect the Republican U.S. Senate primary between David McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Pennsylvania’s Department of State — which oversees elections — has not said whether it will change its guidance to counties on how to handle the ballots.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s action, called an administrative stay, freezes the matter until it can give the case further consideration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.