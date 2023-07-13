A Forest County firm has been hired to relocate a water line at the Crawford County Care Center, the county-owned nursing home in Saegertown.

County commissioners on Wednesday unanimously voted to award a $58,957 contract to Mealy Excavation & Construction of Tionesta. The company was the lowest of only two bidders on the project to reroute the water line.

Rerouting the line will give the 157-bed center its own separate access to Saegertown’s municipal water system in the event the property is sold.

In March, commissioners announced they would sell the nursing home due to a projected total operating deficit of $5.5 million by the end of 2024. The operating loss is because of low insurance reimbursement rates, a low patient census and staffing shortages, they said.

The home is expected to operate on a self-sufficient basis, but has had an operating at a loss of about $8,000 a day, according to commissioners.

Three separate parties are interested in purchasing the center, but no deal has been finalized.

If a satisfactory buyer is not found, the county will continue to operate the nursing home, but operational changes will be made, commissioners said.

