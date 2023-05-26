Crawford County Board of Commissioners and three regional U.S. representatives are not in favor of a proposed French Creek National Wildlife Refuge.
In separate letters sent this week to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), the commissioners and the congressmen agree that protecting French Creek’s watershed is a worthy and sensible goal.
They are concerned, however, about the impact a national wildlife refuge designation might have on the balance between conservation of the watershed, farming and forestry interests in the region and the region’s population, which already has many conservation efforts within the watershed.
French Creek flows 117 miles from its headwaters in Chautauqua County in New York down through Erie, Crawford, Mercer and Venango counties in Pennsylvania before it joins the Allegheny River at Franklin.
A proposed new national wildlife refuge to be located throughout portions of the five counties was first proposed in early April and was reported first by The Meadville Tribune on April 8. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service hosted informational public meetings about the proposed refuge in Edinboro on April 25 and Meadville on April 26.
The letter by commissioners Eric Henry, Christopher Soff and Francis Weiderspahn states a better option for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is to “redirect its efforts toward assisting in scaling up the great work already underway to manage and protect the French Creek watershed, rather than duplicate those efforts by increasing the number of acres under federal ownership in the watershed.”
Commissioners have made a copy of their letter available on the county’s website, crawfordcountypa.net, which residents may print and sign to send to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Meanwhile, a joint letter from U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly and Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania and Rep. Nick Langworthy of New York expresses concern the new federal refuge would result in unnecessary regulations and unintended consequences to an area “that is currently thriving under local supervision.”
According to that letter, federal ownership of land for the refuge would take the properties off local tax rolls, depleting the various affected communities’ ability to maintain existing protections.
“Instead of working against ongoing conservation, the USFWS should support our local land trust and conservation groups who have decades of experience in protecting this asset,” the letter states.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service understands potential concerns from public officials and the public at large, Mark Maghini, the realty chief for the service’s northeast U.S. region, told the Tribune on Thursday.
“We’re early in the process and this is informal public scoping of comment,” he said. “We’re looking to draft a land protection plan and an environmental assessment.”
Maghini acknowledged that seeing a map of the entire watershed generates questions and putting lines on a map for potential areas of the refuge within the watershed will generate even more.
“A line on the map means where we may acquire land from willing sellers,” Maghini said, stressing the words “may” and “willing.”
“It means working with landowners, land trusts, federal agencies and NGOs (non-governmental organizations). It may mean we only acquire easements. Easements may be appropriate in some areas.”
Maghini said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service won’t look at using eminent domain. Eminent domain is when the government takes private property for public use, but gives proper compensation for its value.
“Our practice is to work with willing sellers,” he said of the agency’s acquisition practices.
“Ultimately, what would be proposed we’d want it to be successful. It would only be a success with the support of the residents.
“We’re gathering preliminary info to help chart the course of a mutual conservation effort,” he said. “We’re willing to meet with folks to discuss options.”
A proposed land development plan with an environmental assessment is expected later this year, according to Maghini, which then would have a formal public comment period. Any proposed plan would have at least two options.
Establishment of any type of refuge, if at all, would not start to take place at least until 2024, he said.
“This would not be an overnight kind of thing. Any acquisition is quite slow taking a year or more.”
Those wishing to comment on the proposed French Creek National Wildlife Refuge may send an email to fw5frenchcreekplan@fws.gov.
