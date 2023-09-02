Payment for repairs to the bell and clock tower at the Crawford County Courthouse have been approved by county commissioners.
At their meeting Wednesday, commissioners OK’d ratification of a $13,400 payment to Northwest Restoration Inc. of Erie for recent work.
The repairs earlier this summer included additional caulking where the cupola of the tower structure meets the limestone portion of the clock tower.
There had been some water seepage where the tower joins the limestone, causing water to enter the tower’s interior.
In 2013, the then-board of commissioners had the first major repair work done to the courthouse roof in 60 years.
Repairs to the cupola, as well as exterior masonry and roof repairs, were completed at a cost to the county of about $712,000.
