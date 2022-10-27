A new X-ray machine for security at the Crawford County Courthouse’s public entrance has been approved by county commissioners.
The new machine will be paid for from a $25,000 state grant awarded to the county from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.
Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to award a $24,113 contract to Rapiscan Systems of Torrence, Calif., for the new machine and its installation.
The county uses X-ray screening machines at both the courthouse and adjacent Crawford County Judicial Center to detect concealed weapons and other contraband. The machines give security personnel detailed images of purses, briefcases and packages.
The new machine is expected to be installed by early January, Crawford County Dave Powers told the Tribune.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office oversees security at the courthouse and the judicial center.
The current courthouse X-ray machine is more than 15 years old, has had numerous breakdowns and replacement parts for it mostly aren’t available because of its age, Powers said.
Commissioners are expected to have Rapiscan remove and properly dispose of the current machine, but it will be a separate action to come.
Removal and proper disposal cost of the machine is estimated at around $3,000.
