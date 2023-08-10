Crawford County commissioners have approved Meadville Medical Center’s plan to borrow up to $6 million — part of a $12 million improvement plan for equipment and renovations at its hospitals in the county.
On a 2-0 vote Wednesday, commissioners OK’d the proposal as within the public interest of county residents.
Eric Henry and Christopher Soff voted for the proposal without comment. Francis Weiderspahn Jr. was absent as he has been attending the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania annual meeting.
The hospital’s improvement plan was outlined to commissioners at their public work session last week after it initially was presented to the Crawford County Hospital Authority.
On Aug. 1, the authority held a public hearing on the project followed by a formal vote of approval.
Approval was necessary from both the authority and the county in order to allow tax-exempt borrowing by the hospital. However, neither the authority nor the county will be held liable in the event of a loan default by the hospital.
Meadville Medical Center (MMC) plans to do $12 million in equipment and renovations during the next 12 months at its Meadville and Titusville hospitals.
MMC has about $6 million in capital expenditure funds on hand and will borrow the other $6 million through Laurel Capital Corp. at an estimated interest rate of 5.4 to 5.75 percent, René Suntay, MMC’s chief financial officer, told The Meadville Tribune last week.
About $4.1 million is earmarked for MMC’s Liberty Street facility, its main acute care hospital, while $2.6 million in spending is set for Titusville Area Hospital and $491,000 at the Grove Street outpatient facility in Meadville.
For Meadville, MMC plans a total update of its cardiac catheterization lab which diagnoses and treats cardiovascular disease; new mobile X-ray machines; and upgrade of outpatient operating room services.
At Titusville Area Hospital, a new pulmonary, or respiratory tract diseases, clinic is planned; the building’s rural health clinic will be renovated and expanded; and laboratory equipment is to be upgraded.
The remaining $3.8 million is for other capital projects at the Liberty Street hospital, but are to be determined, Suntay said.
